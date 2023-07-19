FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday, KSEE24 will be hosting a fundraiser to bring in much-needed help for the Ronald McDonald House Central Valley.

The Ronald McDonald House Central Valley provides a home away from home for the families of children that are hospitalized at Valley Children’s Hospital. The house is located on the campus at Valley Children’s Hospital and includes food, comfortable private suites, laundry facilities, and more.

Officials say the house is at full capacity every single night and has been in operation for 38 years.

You can donate by:

Calling 559-660-7642

Texting RONALD to 56512

Venmo @rmhccv

Going to rmhccv.org/telethon

KSEE24 will be live at the telethon throughout the day, from 5:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.