FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While summer celebrations pack a lot of heat, some people prefer to leave them behind and celebrate the holidays sooner.

The Fresno Airport District on Winery Avenue between Mckinley Avenue and Clinton Way is hosting a Christmas in July celebration.

At the event, families can expect to fill up on food trucks, dance to live music and participate in various activities including a backpack giveaway filled with school supplies, hygiene kits, and a tablet.

The block party will take place on July 29 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with free admission.