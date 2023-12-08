FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What is supposed to be one of the happiest times of the year, can be one of the most difficult for those staying at the Marjaree Mason Center.

Through the Trees of Hope program, they hope to bring some joy during difficult times.

“Our Trees Of Hope program is something that we do every year to help fill the wishes of those who are served by the Marjaree Mason Center,” said Ashlee Wolf who is the Director of Philanthropy for The Marjaree Mason Center.

Close to 600 people are currently receiving help from the center.

A few weeks ago, they asked those clients what they wanted for Christmas, once they received their lists they got those items online to a “my registry ” page.

“Now we are calling on the community to visit that page and either ship your donation directly to the Marjaree Mason Center or drop it off to us as we get closer to the holiday,” said Wolf.

All donations will go to those temporarily living in their safe house, transitional housing units, and those receiving clinical health services from staff at the Marjaree Mason Center.

“Those that are going through very difficult times, who are living through domestic violence currently are receiving those gifts that the community is blessing us with,” said Wolf.

Trees of Hope are located at Sierra Vista Mall, Fashion Fair, Edwards Theater, and Manchester Theater.

Each tree has a poster board and a QR code with a link to visit their registry page.

For the second year in a row, Old Town Yoga in Clovis put up its own tree to help advocate for the Marjaree Mason Center and those it serves.

“We’re a local business, we are locally owned, we believe in supporting the people around us and what better agency to support than the Marjaree Mason Center,” said Erin Woo who is a manager at Old Town Yoga.

Once someone scans the QR code and donates a gift, they can put their name on an ornament and put it on the tree.

Old Town Yoga hopes to fill the tree up with ornaments from donations before Christmas.

To donate, click here.