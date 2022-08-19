CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – $12.9M of state money to replace heavy-duty trucks with environmentally-friendly options in the Central Valley has been accepted by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

On Thursday, the Valley Air District board voted to accept the grant for additional California Air Resources Board funding to replace the traditional trucks for vehicles that will cause less damage to the Central Valley’s air quality.

“With these funds, the State is acknowledging the Valley’s unique challenges, and we appreciate these much-needed resources,” said Samir Sheikh, Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Officials say that reducing the emissions from vehicles and other mobile sources is one of the priorities for the San Joaquin Valley, and the heavy-duty trucks that will benefit from these funds are considered to be the largest source of harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxides and particulate matter released from internal combustion engines present in these vehicles that are also critical to transport food and goods nationwide.

The incentive programs for the San Joaquin Valley Air District have so far modified and replaced over 7,300 heavy-duty trucks with cleaner-air alternatives, officials with the district said.

These $12.9M will be combined with the existing Track Replacement Program that provides grants for new environment-friendly truck technologies.

For more information about the programs available click here or call (559) 230-5800.