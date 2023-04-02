FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – This winter, storms had a big impact on the valley causing major flooding and water damage, but the weather also impacted bees who are essential for nut and fruit production in the valley.

With the warm weather, bees are finally getting the chance to pollinate nut and fruit crops, something farmers have been waiting for weeks.

Beekeepers say those weeks of missed pollination could have major impacts.

Bees throughout the valley are finally buzzing with clear skies and warmer temperatures.

The activity comes after weeks of a standstill, cold temperatures, and rain forced bees to miss critical weeks of pollinating fruit and nut crops.

“Bees require at least 55 degrees to fly and if it’s raining the bees just kinda stay inside,” said Daren Hess, beekeeper and owner of Kingsburg Honey.

“It was disappointing because that’s a lot of good nutrition for those bees to bring in and I know a lot of beekeepers I know had to feed their bees extra,” said Hess.

With the lack of nutrition, he says he had to do what he could to keep his hives alive.

“That just wasn’t available so a lot of keepers had to substitute with sugar syrup or artificial pollen,” said Hess.

He says supplements don’t give the bees the same amount of nutrition as nectar and pollen.

The storms have impacted the bee’s normal routine.

“When there is a lot of food there is they take to swarm a lot which is how they reproduce and their swarming is about a month late,” said Hess.

If those numbers don’t increase consumers could feel the impacts.

“It may have an overall effect on the number of hives that are available for honey production,” Hess said.