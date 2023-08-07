LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Lindsay Recharge Basin, helping replenish nearly 49 million gallons of water per year to benefit Lindsay residents, officials said Monday.

According to the East Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Agency (East Kaweah GSA), the recharge basin will help replenish the groundwater aquifer with up to nearly 49 million gallons of water per year to directly benefit Lindsay residents, rural residents with domestic wells, and local growers.

“The Lindsay Recharge Basin is a symbol of partnership among the East Kaweah GSA member agencies to manage our water smartly. In wet years like this one, the basin will put up to 150 acre-feet back into the aquifer, benefitting all who rely on groundwater for their livelihood,” said Michael Hagman, East Kaweah GSA Executive Director, and Lindmore Irrigation District General Manager.

The basin captures Lindmore Irrigation District’s Central Valley Project (CVP) surface waters off of a pipeline connection to the Friant-Kern Canal.

This year, the region saw more rain and snowmelt runoff than the water storage infrastructure was able to capture, and any water not captured is a lost opportunity to restore the groundwater supply that is over-pumped during drought periods.

East Kaweah GSA says the completion of the Lindsay Recharge basin positions the community to be readily available to capture water within the East Kaweah GSA boundaries, crucial for a future with a sustainable groundwater supply.

Officials say the basin was funded by a $330,00 Sustainable Groundwater Management grant from the Department of Water Resources.

“This project is a great example of state and local governments working together to invest back into our communities to capture and store as much water as possible during extreme weather events to replenish our state’s critical network of groundwater basins,” said Paul Gosselin, DWR’s Deputy Director for Statewide Groundwater Management.

East Kaweah says the Lindsay Recharge Basin construction involved improvement to an existing eight-acre basin off of Highway 65 and West Mariposa Street, including basin re-grading and improvements, and a pipe installation to connect to a Lindmore Irrigation District Pipeline. Project construction also included trench compaction to increase groundwater recharge capacity.

“The City of Lindsay is proud to contribute to a project that will benefit Lindsay residents. During wet years, this basin will recharge the aquifer and strengthen Lindsay’s water quality and supply,” said City of Lindsay Mayor Hipolito Cerros.