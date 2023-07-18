How will the $50M Castle Raid grant affect Merced Co. residents?

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County officials announced Tuesday the receipt of a nearly $50 million grant to build out an on-site inland port.

Officials say the $49.6 million grant awarded by the California State Transportation Agency is one of the largest to ever be received in the San Joaquin Valley, and it will enhance Castle Rail District’s unique multimodal ability to move freight worldwide.

During the ceremony, officials with Merced County explained the grant awarded to Castle Rail will support agricultural producers in the San Joaquin Vally and ease the number of semi-trucks on the roadways while providing a cost-effective direct rail for shippers.

They also say the rail will provide quick transportation to perishable products and will increase economic activity, as well as it will bring jobs to Merced County.

Esmeralda Soria, Fresno City councilwoman, says she is excited about the high-paying jobs the project will bring to Merced County.

“This is about real people and real families being impacted. I want to make sure that we continue to work together so that local folks from Merced County actually benefit from the jobs,” said Soria. “That is not the bay area folks or the southern California folks, it’s the Mercedians that benefit from what these jobs will be good-paying jobs.”

Situated at the southeastern corner of Castle, the rail district became operational in May 2022.

“This is a project worthy of California. This is a big project,” said John Fenton, Patriot Rail CEO.