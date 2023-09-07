FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $1 million donation given to Fresno State has established the first endowed chair position in the College of Science and Mathematics at Fresno State – to focus on genetics and molecular biology, officials announced Thursday.

Officials say the newly established chair position will support education and research that includes cell structure, the molecular mechanism of inheritance, gene expression, and development.

The gift from the late Dr. Virginia Stammer Eaton led to the appointment of Dr. Joseph Ross as the inaugural Dr. Virginia Stammer Eaton Chair in Genetics and Molecular Biology this past spring.

Ross says creating the endowed chair position is transformative to students’ lives because it will ensure faculty members have the resources to impact many more students over multiple years.

“These benefits to students aren’t necessarily monetary; they can also include providing experiences and skills that will help them be more competitive in the job market after they graduate,” Ross said.

Dr. Christopher Meyer, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, says the endorsement was a significant step in advancing biological research at Fresno State.

“The endowment will forward research in genetics and molecular biology, engage students in authentic projects leading to presentations at regional, national, and international meetings and published papers, and also forward the integration of teaching and research in the department and college,” Meyer said.

The chair position will also allow students to gain new opportunities to engage in scientific research at Fresno State.