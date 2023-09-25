FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County is one of the three largest agricultural production counties in America which makes it vulnerable to theft and crime.

Tulare County District Attorney’s Office hosted the opening of the California Rural Crime Prevention Task Force on Monday, where about 40 law enforcement officers will take a 40-hour course over the next five days.

“We’re teaching students from across the state and across the United States all about things that they come in contact with when dealing with agricultural crimes,” said Nicole Pekarek who is a Criminal Investigator with the Agricultural Crimes Unit.

Crimes which include livestock ID, agro-terrorism, dairy security, and others. In class, students learn about tools and technology that can help prevent these crimes, which require specialized training.

“We deal a lot with GPS trackers and surveillance, different types of camera systems and surveillance systems,” said Pekarek.

Since the school opened in Tulare in 2012 the school has hosted about 400 students.

“This year we have students from all across the United States including Kansas, Massachusetts, and also Wyoming. This school is reaching students across the United States, and it’s the only school of its kind,” said Pekarek.

Classes are geared towards law enforcement and people involved in investigating agricultural crimes.

Students also visit recycling plants to learn about items that are stolen from farms and then recycled illegally.

“Anything that goes on in agricultural communities in regards to crime trickles down to the consumer causing things to cost more and things because people are stealing copper wire, stealing catalytic converters, and then recycling those things illegally,” said Pekarek.

Each year features new material in order to ensure that officers are more prepared to prevent these crimes.

To learn more you can visit the Tulare Rural Crime School.