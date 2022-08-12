FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The 2022 Granville Home of Hope is now on. The home raffled for this year’s grand prize is at Deauville East in Clovis. Tickets are selling for $100 with a goal of raising a million dollars for 12 local charities.

The prize home is in Granville’s Deauville East community. The 2,032 square foot home features:

Pasatiempo floor plan

3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bath

2-car garage

Home office

Backyard landscaping

209 square foot covered patio

Quartz countertops

Custom pantry package

Custom owner’s wardrobe

Wood plank tile

Stainless steel appliances

Surround sound speakers

4.55 kW purchased solar

Granville Eco-Smart technology

The Home of Hope is outfitted with high-tech tools and toys by LinkUS Enterprises. The company’s Kori Dietrich says the surround sound system is built flush into the ceiling of the home’s living room and smart speakers are also built into other parts of the home including the master bedroom.

The home also features custom quartz countertops installed by Granite Mountain Stone Design.

Granite Mountain is a full-service granite company carrying stock from more than 30 quarries across the United States and Canada, including Academy Black located just outside Clovis.

Also part of the Home of Hope foundation materials from Airport Specialty Products.

The grand prize drawing is Sept. 28 and will be broadcast live on KSEE24. More information can be found here.