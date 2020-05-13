Breaking News
How to wear a face mask, by Tessa the fire dog

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – As face masks continue to be a requirement in Fresno, fire department K-9 Tessa has taken the time to show residents how to wear one properly.

In a series of photos posted to Twitter on Wednesday, the Fresno Fire K-9 is seen sporting four different ways of wearing a protective mask. Fire officials say the correct way is covering both the nose and mouth.

According to Fresno Fire, Tessa is also a member of the Fresno County FIST (Fire Investigative Strike Team). Her job is to sniff out fire scenes to find liquids used to ignite a fire.

