CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is welcoming families to their pet-friendly pumpkin patch that benefits local animals in need.

This year, from October 8 to October 30, children and furry family members are invited to take fall photo ops in the adoption center’s adorable pumpkin patch courtyard.

While the pumpkin patch is free to visit, proceeds from pumpkin sales will help the center and local animals in need. You can also stop and say hello to the many animals available for adoption.

Because opening day this year is also Kid’s Day, the adoption center will provide special fall treats and mini pumpkins for the kids on October 8.

The event is at the adoption center on Temperance and Sierra in Clovis and is open between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.