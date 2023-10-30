FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno-based dental group is once again planning on buying back any uneaten Halloween candy.

Willow Dental is partnering with Move America Foward to host their tenth annual Halloween Candy Buy Back. The buy-back will start on Nov. 1 and go through Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All candy will be collected at the Willow Dental Group’s location at 6753 N Willow Ave, Fresno.

Event officials say that the community is invited to bring their left-over, unopened non-powder candy to Willow Dental group and receive cash: $2 per pound, up to five pounds for a $10 maximum.

All candy will be sent to Move America Forward, which is a non-profit organization that sends care packages to U.S. service members and local first responders, according to the dental group.

There will also be a letter-writing station for kids to write thank-you letters and to draw pictures for the troops and first responders.