MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials in the City of Madera are encouraging others to show their allyship by supporting the potential upcoming Pride flag-raising ceremony.

The director of Public Relations at Madera Planned Parenthood Socorro says they are pushing for a Pride flag-raising ceremony resolution to be passed by the city council this June.

Madera City Council Member Elsa Mejia says she will give her full support in bringing forward the resolution to the rest of the council.

Madera like many other growing cities is a diverse town, and LGBTQ+ constituents and allies want to feel safe in their own community. If the Madera government body adopts a yearly Pride Flag Raising Ceremony, they are standing in solidarity and demonstrating that diversity is welcomed in their city. Civil Minister Thalia Arenas

Businesses, organizations, and people are encouraged to show their support by hanging their own Pride flags, attending any of the upcoming council meetings, or signing the petition Arenas made for the cause.