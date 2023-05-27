FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to lakes throughout Fresno County this Memorial Day weekend.

Millerton Lake Park Ranger Steve Barber says his staff has been preparing for the busy weekend.

“This is kinda the Super Bowl for Millerton Lake, we’re inspecting a high influx of visitation typically we expect 20 to 25 thousand people in the park,” said Barber.

Millerton Lake is one of the few parks still open after the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office closed the Kings and San Joaquin Rivers and parks along them.

With more people expected on the water, Barber says park rangers will be out in full force.

“We have patrols in the park, in the campground, and on the water,” said Barber.

In anticipation of the big crowd, lake goer Leo Nolasco and his family got to the lake at eight in the morning to beat the rush.

“The early bird gets the worm, the earlier you get you’ll have a good spot but if you get here a little later you are not going to get a great spot,” said Nolasco.

With so many people heading out this weekend park rangers have tips to stay safe.

“You need to wear a life jacket if you’re going to be in the water if you’re gonna be on a boat… If you’re going to be swimming make sure you take advantage of our lifeguarding service, we have a guarded swim beach from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.,” Barber said.