FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) is asking everyone to make sure to take extra precautions in protecting their health from COVID-19, Influenza (flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and other respiratory illnesses.

Residents are encouraged by health officials to prepare themselves for illnesses by getting vaccinated and taking resourceful steps to be able to maintain good health.

The FCDPH recommends to be up to date with the following vaccines:

COVID-19: Everyone 6 months or older should get the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Flu: Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine annually, ideally before the end of October.

RSV: Consult your healthcare provider for the RSV vaccine if you are 60 years or older. Pregnant individuals between 32 and 36 weeks should also consider vaccination between September and January. Additional immunization options are available for infants 8 months and younger and high-risk children between 8 and 19 months.

For more information on where to get vaccinated or about any health concerns visit the Fresno County Department of Public Health’s immunization program’s website.