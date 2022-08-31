FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility.

Fresno-area Assemblymember Jim Patterson warned on Wednesday that rolling blackouts over the Labor Day holiday are likely “due to the inability of the State’s power grid to handle demand when Californians need it most.”

If you want to find out if you’ll be affected by a blackout, first, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages. Second, go down to the box that says “Find your block and possible rotating outage period”

Enter your address in the search box and it will generate an outage block number, for example, 13A. Underneath it will list your block number on the left and estimated outage time on the right.

As of Wednesday, no shutoffs were listed, but that may change as the heat wave progresses.

Bookmark this story for use in future rolling blackout situations.