MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With Madera Community Hospital (MCH) now closed, former patients are being encouraged to get their medical records. MCH has put out some instructions on how to obtain medical records.

To request a copy of your medical records, officials say to download and complete the “Authorization to Disclose Health Information” form. That form can be downloaded in English and Spanish under “Medical Records Request” on their website. The form can also be picked up from Medical Records between the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The form must then be completed and submitted along with a scanned readable copy of a valid identification to Fax number (559) 675-5519 or be mailed to Attn: Health Information Management, 1250 E. Almond, Madera, CA 93637.

Medical records can also be accessed through the patient portal on the hospital’s website.

MCH says there is no cutoff date for obtaining medical records and there will be someone able to assist patients with their records.

For any questions regarding Medical Records, contact (559) 675-5415. Medical Records does not have a voicemail and the calls roll over as soon as they come in so you may let it ring until someone answers, or call back at a later time.