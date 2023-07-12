FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the heat heads into the Central Valley, utility bills will rise as well – and Cal Water is offering assistance to those in need of help.

California Water Service (Cal Water) is offering support to those struggling to pay their water bills by encouraging its customers who meet maximum income limits to apply for financial assistance from the California Department of Community Services & Development’s (CSD) Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

LIHWAP is a federally funded program offering a one-time benefit of up to $15,000 per household for past-due or current bills.

“Our top priority is to provide safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water service to our customers, yet we recognize that customers sometimes have difficulty making ends meet and paying their bills,” said Cal Water CEO and President Martin A. Kropelnicki. “That is why we provide—or work with other agencies to provide—these customers access to financial assistance like LIHWAP, one of many assistance programs available to Cal Water customers.”

Officials say Cal Water residential customers can check their eligibility to receive assistance from LIHWAP based on income, place of residence, and other factors. Applications must be submitted through local, community-based organizations listed by county.