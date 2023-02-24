FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rain and wind are bringing trees down across the valley.

Fresno city crews cut up a massive tree that toppled Tuesday at First and Nees, shutting down the intersection and snarling traffic for hours.

“The tree was already severely leaning, the tree roots had a big decay at the bottom cavity of the tree a lot of the roots were sticking out of the ground where the soil started to move,” said Joe Peralta owner of Cut it Right Tree Trimming Services

Peralta shared there are things you can do to prevent a tree from falling on your home.

“When the wind does blow you know doing maintenance trimming helps out quite a bit that way the wind and the air can blow through these trees other than pushing them right over on top of the houses,” Peralta continued.

The biggest thing is to inspect trees in your yard for rotted roots, overgrown roots at the surface, and excessive leaning.

“The roots are obviously going to tell you everything you want to know if the tree doesn’t look the way before, before the windstorm you have a problem,” said Peralta.

These steps can prevent trees from falling on your home, experts say.