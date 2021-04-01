How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in California if you’re over 50

FILE – A nurse practitioner administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic for Catholic school education workers including elementary school teachers and staff at a vaccination site at Loyola Marymount University (LMU) on March 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) — As of Thursday, Californians 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination appointments can be made through the state’s My Turn system.

Eligibility to receive a shot will expand on April 15 to Californians 16 and over on the basis of expected supply increases.

The state is expecting to receive several million vaccine doses per week starting sometime in April.

Officials expect California will be allocated about 2.5 million first and second doses per week in the first half of April, and more than 3 million doses in the second half of April.

While the state is expanding vaccine eligibility later in the month, Tulare County is now vaccinating anyone 16 and older at a mass vaccination site at the Tulare International Agri-Center for county residents.

Eligible county residents can make an appointment here or can call 559-685-2260 for assistance with those without internet access and non-English-speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination.

Officials said California has the capacity to administer more than 3 million vaccines per week, and is building the capacity to administer 4 million vaccines weekly by the end of April.

Despite expanded vaccine supplies, officials said it is expected to take several months for willing Californians to be vaccinated.

Family members of those eligible to be vaccinated will be accommodated no questions asked. Providers have the flexibility to provide those doses if they can.