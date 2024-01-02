FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 37-year-old parents Lue Yang and Se Vang, who authorities say were attacked and killed by their 14-year-old son, continue to live with the nightmare that took place Dec. 27 in Miramonte.

While the family wants privacy at this time, they said in a statement that they ask the public “to please be respectful of our families and to please let us mourn in peace.”

In their place, the Yang and Vang families asked Pao Yang, President & CEO of the Fresno Center, to act as their spokesperson.

“They’re in shock, they’re in tears, they don’t know what’s going on, they don’t know what happened, and you know, you’re dealing with minors. You’re dealing with three children without their parents,” said Yang.

Yang says, as Lue and Se were without life insurance, the family has set a goal to raise at least $60,000 to not only pay for traditional Hmong funeral ceremonies but to also try and help raise their children, left behind as orphans.

“Whatever’s left over will go to the kids, the survivors of this incident. And making sure they’re also taken care of properly by the family.”

The unnamed 14-year-old, who authorities say killed his parents and attempted to kill his sister, is now in Fresno County Juvenile Hall.

They say after the incident, he even lied to 911 dispatchers and fabricated a story about an intruder breaking in and attacking his family.

Yang tells us the family never expected anything close to this from the 14-year-old.

“According to them he’s a good kid, normal kid, normal American kid. They don’t know what happened. We want to figure out what happened. We also want to make sure that he’s safe,” he said.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit the family’s GoFundMe.