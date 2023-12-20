FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Christmas and New Year’s are right around the corner, the Marjaree Mason Center and local law enforcement want everyone to keep an eye out for domestic violence.

“There’s a lot of pressure to be home as a family and to forgive and start the new year with forgiveness and rebuilding relationships, and obviously that’s ultimately a really good goal, but in an unsafe situation you’re setting yourself up for additional harm,” said Nicole Linder, CEO of the Marjaree Mason Center.

Linder asks anyone out there who has experienced or even fears domestic violence to reach out if they need resources, a place to go, or even just a plan.

Their hotline can be reached at (559) 233-4357, both throughout the holidays and every other day.

“We’ll stay open and our hotline will be staffed. So, please know you can call. Maybe if you’re stressed about the next day or if you’re stressed about engagement with your particular family or situation. Call and just ask for advice,” said Linder.

So far in 2023, Marjaree Mason’s new dashboard has recorded 6,816 cases of domestic violence throughout Fresno County.

Law enforcement says even what you see on the dashboard is likely well below the actual number.

“We know that domestic violence is one of the most underreported types of crime because it takes such a brave act for somebody to, A., blame somebody that they see that they love, and B., be stranded potentially,” said Tony Botti, public information officer for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Fresno Police, meanwhile, have seen a 13% decrease in domestic violence calls in December.

Overall, they have seen 5,294 reports for it in 2023.

They say whether you are a victim, see something, or believe an incident or fight could escalate to violence, it is always better to call.

“I understand what it’s like to not want to call because you don’t know if it’s in fact something going on, but you never know. We rather you be on the side of calling, and we come and talk to the parties, as not calling and then something does happen,” said Assistant Public Information Officer Christopher Clark.

Marjaree Mason says in our area, the holidays might not directly correlate with a jump in domestic violence but say with the strain and stress that can come with them, it oftentimes can just delay the worst.

“Although sometimes we will see decreases during the holiday period, we always see significant increases right afterwards,” said Linder.

If you want more information about the Marjaree Mason Center or would like to help carry on their mission can visit their website.