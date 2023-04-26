FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Air District announced Wednesday that they can provide up to $5,000 to certain residents who upgrade their home heating and air conditioning system.

The district will offer those living in Madera County, Fresno County, or the Valley Air Basin portion of Kern County, up to $5,000 on a new home heating and cooling system when decommissioning their fireplace and installing an electric heat pump system – with access to piped natural gas.

The district’s Fireplace and Woodstove Change-Out program provides incentives for residents to reduce emissions from their wood-burning stove or fireplace by replacing their device with an electric heat pump or a gas device.

Choosing to replace or remove wood burning fireplaces is an important part of our collective efforts to reduce air pollution and improve quality of life in our communities. We’re excited to offer increased funding assistance to our residents, with the highest funding going to residents converting to electric heat pumps for home heating. Jaime Holt, District Chief Communications Officer

To participate, residents must work with a district-approved participating program retailer or HVAC company. Businesses can also participate by calling (559) 230-5800 and residents www.valleyair.org/change-out.

The Valley Air District says a heat pump heats and cools homes, serving as a combined furnace and HVAC system. These pumps bring high-efficiency heating and cooling homes in California, are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly when coupled with cleaner electricity sources, such as solar.

Click here for more information about electric heat pumps.

According to Valley Air District, the federal Inflation Reduction Act gives applicants a tax credit of 30% of the total costs of heat pump installation. Click here for more information.