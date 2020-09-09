How to find KSEE24 and CBS47 over the air. Transmitters threatened by Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Creek Fire at last count has burned nearly 153,000 acres and is not contained. The KSEE24 and CBS47 transmitters are directly in the path of the fire at Meadow Lakes.

As of now, PG&E has disconnected power from transmitters in Meadow Lakes and the sites are running on backup generators. At this point, it is possible that the Creek Fire will disable KSEE24 and CBS47 transmitters.

If the fire affects our towers, viewers on Comcast and AT&T U-verse won’t see any changes in broadcasts. However, if you use an antenna to get our signal over the air, you’ll need to change to a different channel to watch KSEE24 and CBS47.

Temporarily KSEE24 will be available for over-the-air viewers on 26.6 and CBS47 will be available on 18.4 respectively.

DirecTV and Dish Network customers are likely to lose our signal. Once power is restored to the Meadow Lakes transmitters, broadcasts will continue as usual.

It is vital to us that we continue to keep you informed of the latest news on the Creek Fire and beyond, and it is our commitment to continue to do so.

Live webcam at Meadow Lakes transmitter site

