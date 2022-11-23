FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The week of Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Airports all over the country are bracing themselves for a volume of travelers they haven’t seen since the start of the pandemic.

While that usually comes with long wait times, travelers like Chris Kuebrich had no issue getting through security at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday.

“I thought it would take about 45 minutes to go through security but it looks like it’s not going to take any time at all,” he said.

The airport’s Vikki Calderon says the reason for that may be because TSA has expanded its efforts.

“There’s more capacity in the security screening area for passenger queuing,” she said.

While the day before Thanksgiving might look quiet at the airport, Calderon says the airlines are at capacity or near capacity. She recommends getting to the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights, especially if you’re flying during peak hours in the early morning.

“If they do miss their flights, it may be somewhat difficult to rebook your flight. Don’t miss gathering with your friends and family by missing your flight,” she said.

She also wants to remind travelers to make sure any liquids in their carry-on bags meet security requirements.

“If they are traveling with liquids, gels or aerosols in their carry-on bag, be sure the quantities are 3.4 ounces or less and in a one-quart size Ziploc bag,” she said.

Other than the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the Sunday after the holiday is also supposed to be a busy travel day. If you are flying somewhere that day, it is recommended to get to the airport a couple of hours before your flight.