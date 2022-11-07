FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The midterms are just about here, but many in the valley have already cast their vote.

In Fresno County, over 100,000 people have already cast their votes even before Election Day.

If you are one of the people who haven’t voted yet, there are more than 30 different items on the county ballot.

Fresno County’s 52 voting centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., you just need to be in line by 8:00 p.m.

If you go to your local voting location afterward, you won’t be able to vote.

“You just need to get to the vote center, we’re gonna assist you, get you checked in, get you your ballot and help you vote,” said James Kus, Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters.

You can also drop your mail-in ballot at a county drop box, or bring it with you to a voting center Tuesday.

“You can go by, drop off your vote-by-mail ballot, we’ll pick those up from the line, get you out of there nice and quick,” said Kus.

As for last-minute prep, there are not any big last-minute changes you should expect.

The only slight tweak is that Fresno County voting centers will break out mats to keep feet dry with the expected rain.

In Madera County, early voting centers closed up shop at 5:00 p.m. Monday.

But they are available from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say roughly 17,000 Madera County voters have already cast their early votes, or mail-in ballots so far.

That’s a number they say is not nearly enough to avoid long lines, and of course, lags in counting votes.

“When they hold on to their vote-by-mail ballots, we still have to go through that entire processing of those ballots, including checking signatures. Well that’s not going to happen until after Election Day,” said Justin White, Chief Assistant County Clerk-Recorder.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so here.

Then, just bring your knowledge of the candidates and measures on the ballot.

“Know what your votes are going to be. You have time when you get there too, to vote. But being informed will help you through the process,” said Kus.

Officials from each county say if you haven’t voted already, get there as soon as possible, especially to avoid having to wait out in the rain expected on Election Day.

You can also visit your county’s voter websites for more information: