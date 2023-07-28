REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents in Reedley are speaking out after investigators uncovered an illegal medical lab operating in an abandoned warehouse right in the middle of town.

The Fresno County Department of public health filed an abatement order against the business after lab mice and biohazard waste was found improperly stored on the property.

Danny Jimenez has lived in Reedley for 60 Years.

“This was actually my second job that I ever had here,” says Jimenez.

When he was young Jimenez actually worked inside the now infamous warehouse located at 850 I Street.

“I worked here years ago. It was a stone fruit manufacturing plant,” says Jimenez.

The warehouse has been the topic of conversation since the news came out that it was operating as an unauthorized medical lab home to nearly a thousand lab mice, and thousands of vials many of which contained biohazard materials like blood and other substances.

“I always drove by the dock and looked into the docks right there and there were times there were vehicles in their trucks in there, dump trucks in their dump trucks in there and things like that,” says Jimenez.

Jimenez said he’d often heard rumors about it but never believed them.

“And then they put a green fence in front and I thought that’s kind of strange never had it so it’s been open it’s always been open and they put a green fence there in front, I thought OK there’s something going on,” says Jimenez.

Once he found out he said he, along with many other people in town, was shocked.

“When I heard all the rumors heard I heard all these testing going on and things like that and I was thinking I didn’t know what it was, but it was a concern to me. But when the word finally came out and it was that you know that with the steps, the measures that they took, I felt a lot better, but yeah I did. I was very concerned about what was going on in there and most of that was pretty much true,” says Jimenez.

As of now, city officials say that all the biohazards that were stored inside the warehouse have been removed.

YourCentralValley.com did reach out to the mayor for what they plan to do with the building. The Las Vegas-based lab Prestige Biotech was also running the operation.