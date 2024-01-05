FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three Kings Day or Día de Reyes is a Christian tradition that commemorates the moment the Three Wise Men visited baby Jesus. Different cultures celebrate this day in unique ways, and in Fresno, Mexican residents celebrate with the Rosca de Reyes.

Perla Ambraz with El Ranchito Bakery says they have been selling the Rosca de Reyes, or Kings Cake, for 23 years. The Rosca de Reyes is going to be available from Friday to Saturday to celebrate the Reyes Magos (Three Wise Men) who went to visit baby Jesus when he was born.

Ambraz says inside of the bread there is a small, white plastic figure representing baby Jesus. The figurine is small and white. If someone cuts the bread and gets baby Jesus in their slide, that is going to bring them luck.

“It’s a blessing,” she said.

Whoever slices into the bread and gets the baby in their slice is expected to host a party on Feb. 2 to celebrate el Día de la Candelaria or Candlemas Day.

El Ranchito Bakery is located at 417 W Shields Avenue in Fresno. They will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.