FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Freeze Warning not only impacts some outdoor plants and pets but also the unhoused population.

With winter approaching, those under unfavorable living conditions are the most affected.

Workers at the Fresno Mission are giving warm dinner plates to unhoused residents.

The CEO says their warming center is also going to open later this week as temperatures drop overnight.

Jerome Clayton has been unhoused for the last five years and said when freezing temperatures arrive, it gets difficult to sleep outside.

“Just– let’s swap,” said Clayton. “You stay on the street and see how it feels. You may get hungry, cold, and lonely.”

With a Freeze Warning in effect until Wednesday morning, staff at the Fresno Mission are concerned and taking extra measures to protect people like Clayton.

“The freezing temperatures exasperates their core mobilities,” said CEO of Fresno Mission Matthew Dildine. “Which results in people dying.”

Temperatures could get between 29 through the high 30s overnight across the San Joaquin Valley.

The CEO of the Fresno Mission says the shelter is at full capacity, but always does its best to take in as many people as it can.

“So there have been times, even with our warming center where we have to set up barrier doors in the room to separate children from men and women,” said Dildine.

The warm food and shelter go a long way for people like Clayton who says he is thankful for the Fresno Mission.

“It’s better to sleep indoors than sleeping outside because the ground is like 30 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Clayton. “It’s cold.”

The spokesperson for the City of Fresno said their warming centers will open when temperatures are below 35 degrees in the city.