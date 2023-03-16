FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval introduced a new meet-and-greet space on campus on Thursday.

In the new booth that was built by three students for the Lyles College of Engineering president Jiménez Sandoval connected with students, faculty, and staff, answered questions, and listened to ideas and concerns.

This space now stands alongside the booths of student-run organizations on the main path that leads to the Fresno State Library.

The goal is to establish a culture where students know who their president is and that the president cares about them. President Saúl Jiménez Sandoval, Fresno State University

He said he plans to visit the booth about twice each month, and will also invite deans and other administrators to answer questions and build a stronger connection with the campus community through direct lines of communication.

Fresno State officials said construction management students Anthony Sousa and Carlos Antonio and architectural studies student Jaqueline Molina Berber were selected from a dozen applicants to create a design and build the structure.

I was so excited to be selected because many of my projects have been very conceptual, and I would actually get to see this one come to life. Jaqueline Molina Berber

The booth project had to follow campus guidelines and Berber’s design had to meet the six-foot wide and eight-foot height dimension requirements while staying within a $1,200 budget for materials funded by the Office of the President.

A schedule of Jiménez-Sandoval’s availability at the booth will be announced on the Office of the President‘s website. His next visit is at noon on Monday, March 27.