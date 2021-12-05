Valley congressman Jim Costa joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters after voting to avert a government shutdown, joining the Senate in passing a stop-gap funding measure until February 18. Costa also believes the Central Valley will start to see tangible change in its infrastructure from President Biden’s bill in as early as six months.
How soon could the Central Valley see real change in its infrastructure from Biden’s bill? It may be sooner than you think according to congressman Costa
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: