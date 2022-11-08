FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s another dangerous day on the roads with a major storm system impacting the valley on this election day.

“All day it’s been relatively busy for all of our officers, not only with rainfall coming but here in the higher elevations,” said Mika Salas of California Highway Patrol.

Local and state agencies are busy responding to calls.

CHP says in weather like we’re seeing today drivers need to slow down, focus on the road, and be prepared for anything.

“Our officers are busy enough responding to trees down and other hazards in the roadway,” Salas Continued.

It’s not just problems on the roads, this recent storm has also led to power outages.

In downtown Fresno, more than 2,000 homes and businesses were left in the dark this afternoon.

Like CHP, Fresno public works workers are also on standby to help.

Scott Mozier, public works director for the city of Fresno, says, “we are prepared for this afternoon’s thunder shower. We have up to two hundred employees who can mobilize with the storm and respond as needed.”

You can report storm damage and outages by using the Fresno app on your phone or you can call the city at 311.

“That can be used for down trees to report, anything with traffic signals, if they are on flash or out,” Mozier continued.

The national weather service is forecasting anywhere from a 10th to a quarter of an inch of rain expected in Fresno County and up to two feet of snow in the Sierras.

Be careful if you are driving out of town into higher elevations; there’s a winter storm warning in effect in the mountains through tomorrow morning.