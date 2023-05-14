FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mother’s Day is normally celebrated with one’s kin, but one mom took Sunday to celebrate the life of her son who is no longer with us.

Lisa Kauls has spent the last five Mother’s Days scratching lottery tickets next to her son’s grave who was tragically killed by gun violence.

“I started with him when he was quite young. I would put them in cards, easter baskets it was just a kind of thing we’d do,” Kauls explained. “I don’t know why we’d do it but I still hold onto the tradition now,”.

For seventeen years, Kauls says celebrating Mother’s Day was a dream come true.

“I’m a mom I really have a son I can’t believe I’m a mom I always wanted to have a boy I always dreamt of having a son,” she said.

But on June 24, 2018, that dream was stolen from her when her son, 17-year-old son Nick Kauls was gunned down in front of his home in Old Fig Garden in a senseless act of gun violence.

“He made me a better person, kids change you,” Kauls continued.

Lisa’s mom Mary Anderson says her favorite part of becoming a mom was watching her daughter become one as well.

“She was a very good mother to him that’s about all I can say, she was very good to him,” said Anderson.

After all the lottery tickets have been scratched, Kauls knows it’s time to head home.

But before leaving her son’s grave, she gives him a kiss goodbye just like she would every day.

While she never thought she would be spending Mother’s Day like this, she hopes others can cherish the day together.

“Enjoy the day, don’t do it just on Mother’s Day do it every day,” said Kauls.

Kauls has started the Nurture and Kindness Foundation for other parents who have lost their children to gun violence.