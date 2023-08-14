FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses and residents from Fresno and Kings Counties affected by the severe winter storms and other natural disasters announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on Monday.

Officials say the low-interest federal loan will be available for residents and businesses affected by severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred between February 21 to July 10.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help California’s small businesses and residents impacted by this disaster,” said Administrator Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

SBA has established a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to provide personalized assistance to business owners, homeowners, and renters. SBA Customer Service Representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, and help each person complete their electronic loan application.

SBA says businesses of all sizes and provide nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real state, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, they will offer Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster, and economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

SBA officials say disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, and homeowners, as well as renters, are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace destroyed personal property including vehicles.

They say interest rates can be as low as 4% for businesses, 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations, and 2.375% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. The SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications by clicking here. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for property damage is October 10. The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 9, 2024.