FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The final numbers from the KSEE24 Turkey Drive have been released and once again the goal set for the holiday event has been surpassed.

For the 15th year, KSEE24 teamed up with Catholic Charities for the annual turkey drive – asking the people of the Central Valley to give both turkeys and monetary donations to help local families in need.

The donation drive on Tuesday collected more than 1,300 turkeys and raised over $87,000 in monetary donations.

The turkeys and meals donated will be handed out at Catholic Charities on Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno on Wednesday.