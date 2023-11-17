FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rain and fog are expected to hit areas of the Central Valley this weekend.

Forecasters say there is a decent chance of everyone getting rain on Friday night and into Saturday. The rain could impact weekend plans, but forecasters say it will dry out ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The forecast says there will be rain hitting the Fresno area Friday evening. There will be light showers in the afternoon in the Sierra. For Saturday morning forecasters say there will be more rain and will continue on and off throughout Saturday.

A quarter-half an inch of rain most of that energy will occur Friday night and occur to Saturday morning. According to KSEE24’s Reuben Contreras, it’s possible for 3/4 inch of rain for the Sierra and foothill communities.

On Sunday morning things will start to wrap up in the Central Valley.

The National Weather Service says there will be showers starting likely after 4 p.m. and a patchy fog after 2 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, on Saturday in Fresno, there will be 90% precipitation and there will be a patchy fog between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.