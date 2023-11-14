FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rain is expected to hit areas of the Central Valley this week.

Forecasters say a large area of low pressure will hit parts of Northern California starting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fresno will experience a decent chance of showers on Wednesday evening and possibly throughout the week until Saturday. Rain will pick up during the nighttime hours on Wednesday and might have some clearing of rain on Thursday, but there will still be a chance of showers mainly on the west side.

Some areas across the Central Valley could receive over 3/4 of rain. According to KSEE24’s Reuben Contreras, it’s possible for a 3.5 inch of rain for Fresno, with higher amounts of rain for the foothill communities.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there will be an 80% chance of rain starting Wednesday night in the Fresno area.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday in Fresno will have a 10% chance of rain after 4 p.m. and a 30% chance mainly after 10 p.m.