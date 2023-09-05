FRESNO, Calif. – (KGPE/KSEE) The Fresno Police Department arrested 101 drivers as they were suspected of driving under the influence over the three-day period for Labor Day weekend.

Enforcement efforts were a part of the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, where officers were on patrol throughout the country to take suspected impaired drivers off the road.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Among those arrested, 18 drivers were cited for driving under the influence of drugs.

The Fresno Police Department held DUI checkpoints on August 26th and September 2nd which led to 11 DUI arrests.

First-time charges for a DUI in California are an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties which could also lead to a suspended license.

Fresno Police Department reminds the public that driving impaired is not just from alcohol but can be from cannabis products, illicit drugs, and even prescription and over-the-counter medications.