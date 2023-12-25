SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the remaining days in December, the Second Chance Animal Center of Selma is trying to get the remaining dogs that are left in the shelter into loving homes.

Shelter officials told YourCentralValley.com that there are 13 dogs left as of Dec. 25, 2023.

Officials at the shelter have been encouraging residents to adopt the remaining dogs before the December deadline and after the Selma City Council voted not to renew their contract for animal control services.

Officials say the remaining dogs will be handed over to Fresno Humane which is already over capacity.

Officials say that they were able to get 12 dogs adopted during the weekend and are hopeful that they can get the rest adopted in the next few days.

The Second Chance Animal Center will be open for the remaining days of December.

They will also be open Monday, Dec. 25 until 4:30 p.m.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and they say their adoption fees are waived, but the adopter must pay for spay/neuter. They are located at 2831 W. Front St in Selma.