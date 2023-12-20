SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma announced Tuesday night with an update on Facebook with how many dogs are left that need to be adopted.

On Dec. 19 the Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma posted on Facebook that there were 39 dogs left.

Shelter officials told YourCentralValley.com that there are only 37 more dogs who need homes as of Dec. 20, 2023.

Officials with the shelter have been encouraging residents to adopt all of the remaining dogs before the end of the year after the Selma City Council voted not to renew their contract for animal control services.

Officials say the remaining dogs will be handed over to Fresno Humane, which is already over capacity and euthanizing dogs.

The animal shelter shared their gratitude, thanking everyone who came out to adopt.

“We are almost to the finish line so please keep sharing our posts and let’s find every single dog a HOME,” Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma said on Facebook.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and they say their adoption fees are waived, but the adopter must pay for spay/neuter. They are located at 2831 W. Front St in Selma.