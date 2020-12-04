How many COVID-19 vaccines will the Valley get in the first shipment?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California health officials have released figures on how they will divide up the initial shipment of 327,000 coronavirus vaccines across the state that is expected in mid-December and listed how many are heading to the Valley.

In their plan to distribute the vaccine, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) divided the state into six regions. The San Joaquin Valley, which consists of Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa and Merced counties, lies in Region V and is expected to receive 16,706 doses in the first shipment.

The initial doses will be provided to health care workers and long-term care residents in accordance with California’s vaccine plan and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials chose Madera County’s Valley Children’s Hospital to be the Phase One COVID-19 vaccine distribution site for Region V.

“In this role, we will be expected to receive, store and distribute the vaccine to other health care providers and organizations across our region, according to specific (CDPH) guidelines,” said Todd Suntrapak, President and CEO of Valley Children’s.

