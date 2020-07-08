How Madera County wineries are adapting to new regulations

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Wineries in Madera County will remain open but with a few modifications. Like adapting their tasting rooms and moving them outside along with asking all of their customers to wear masks.

Shayne Vetter is the Wine Maker for Toca Madera Winery. He said they are doing what they can to stay open and adapt to all of the regulations.

“Chances are we transfer our tasting to strictly outdoors because nothing can happen inside anymore,” said Vetter.

Vetter said the past few months have been a roller coaster. But, they have moved to online order and curb side pick up as well as allowing six group parties to come in and taste test their wine.

“Most times everybody ends up outside the only time it gets tough is when you have, like for what’s coming up actually, is several days of 100 plus when it never really cools down at night so that makes it difficult because you’ll have some people who don’t want to hang outside in the heat,” said Vetter.

Vetter said they have plenty of space to allow social distancing and even have fans and misters for customers to stay cool while they taste test strictly outside.

Nathan Stern is the CEO for Cru Winery. He said adapting to all of the changes wasn’t something new for them.

“It’s certainly been an evolving process we initially started to make changes early in March when we started seeing the impacts of COVID happen and then just adapted as new information comes to hand,” said Stern.

Stern said they too are allowing online orders with curb side pick up and hopes following the new outside tasting regulations keep customers wanting to come.

“People are still drinking and that happens through COVID or any other kind of crisis,” said Stern. “People still want to enjoy life’s little luxury. It’s just how and where they get it from.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.