FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Wayback Burger announced Thursday details on how they are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day.

Wayback Burger has operations in 35 states: right now there are two located in the Central Valley: one in Fresno and one in Firebaugh.

On National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, guests are able to cash in on a buy one, get one free Classic Cheeseburger deal. Wayback Burger says guests are able to redeem this offer in the restaurant by ordering online, or through the Wayback Burger app. This deal is a limited one-per-app discount.

For more information check out Wayback Burger on how to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.