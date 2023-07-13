FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For over 30 years Fresno State’s College Assistance Migrant Program, also known as CAMP, has been aiming to provide migrant students with important guidance and resources to navigate through college.

“As any underrepresented and underserved population migrant students have had academic interruptions throughout their elementary, middle, and high school years,” said Martin Luna, Project Assistant for CAMP.

The constant movement these students experience makes them eligible for the CAMP program, which guides them through their first two years at Fresno State.

“When we say migrant we mean people who have moved around generally due to work purposes to follow work, so those students often have their educational experiences interrupted,” said Luna.

The CAMP program helps them in many different areas including helping them become more independent, finding an apartment, managing financial aid, and developing interpersonal skills.

Students in the camp program come from diverse backgrounds in agricultural work.

“It could be forestry, it could be fishery, it’s not only fieldwork there are other things that qualify as farm working,” said Luna.

About 50 students make up a cohort that begins at the start of each school year.

And with little knowledge of how to navigate higher education, CAMP provides vital educational guidance many don’t have at home.

“Generally their parents didn’t attend nor their grandparents, almost all of our students are first generational,” said Luna.

Some students like Armando Santos go through the CAMP program at Fresno State, graduate, and then decide to come back and become full-time employees.

This summer Santos is the project assistant for the annual summer program that CAMP hosts for high school students who have recently moved to the United States within the last couple of years.

“We have students from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, so we have students coming from different places,” said Santos.

Those students now live in Fresno, Salinas, Stockton, Merced, and Porterville and are having to learn a new language and culture, a life-changing experience Santos walked through himself.

“I was also in the same shoes of the students, I was born and raised in Oaxaca Mexico so I got here at the age of 10 years,” said Santos. “When I got here I had to go through that barrier of having to learn a new language as well.”

During the course of four weeks, these high school students stay in the dorms at Fresno State and take English learning development classes along with STEM classes.

“It’s something so nice to work with them and give back to these students making sure we have support for them,” said Santos.

This is the last week of the summer program, but these high school students might one day return and become Fresno State Bulldogs.

You can download an application for the program by clicking here.