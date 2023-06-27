FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The approved $310 billion State’s budget for 2023-24 will address serious issues, and it will also invest in Downtown Fresno infrastructure, announced Assemblymember Dr. Arambula on Tuesday.

The State budget invests $250 million in Downton Fresno infrastructure improvements over the next three years to boost economic development, as well as access to health care, housing, child care, and education.

I’ve fought hard for Fresno County and the Central Valley to receive their fair share of resources and I am excited to see this one coming to fruition. Dr. Arambula

Dr. Arambula explains the State budget will expand full-scope Medi-Cal income-eligible adults from the ages of 26 to 49, regarding of immigration status. He says the budget will also lower out-of-pocket costs for people enrolled in Covered California, to make it more affordable.

The budget will improve efforts to provide mental health care services to adults and teens. Dr. Arambula announced it will support the general well-being of older adults and give a temporary increase to CalWorks benefits, that will become permanent for recipients.

I also want to note a particular program that I’m proud to support. The budget allocates $10 million for Promotoras de Salud, a program of trusted partners who ensure that everyone – regardless of language barriers – can access the health care services they need.” Dr. Arambula.

Dr. Arambula says the State will eliminate most of the copayments that low-income families pay for child care and will extend to CalFresh Fruit and Vegetable EBT Pilot to ensure families struggling with food insecurities can access some relief.

He expressed his gratitude to every resident who has taken the time to express what was needed to improve.