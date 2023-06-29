FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Educators all around the Central Valley are worried that the Supreme Court’s ruling could have a negative impact on students who plan to go to college.

“It’s been over and over again that kids of color, and I’m not just talking about African American kids, our Latino American kids, Native American kids, they have all been overlooked and it happens time and time again,” said Keisha Thomas Fresno Unified Board of Trustees.

She said this after the court ruled colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis during the admissions process.

“Some kids don’t apply to college because they are afraid, they will get rejected they don’t apply to some colleges, especially like Harvard,” she said.

The California State University Office of the Chancellor released this statement today condemning the court’s decision.

“We are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision this week to prohibit the use of race in college admissions. The benefits of campus diversity are clear: it leads to higher quality education for all by reflecting a plurality of ideas and perspectives, and it results in increased community benefit when diverse graduates enter the workforce.”

U.C. Merced says the court ruling won’t have an effect on its admission process.

“At U.C Merced and for the matter the whole of the University of California system we have been operating under prop 209 since 1996 which at that point eliminated the use of race as a condition or factor in admission,” said Delia Saenz Vice Chancellor of U.C Merced.