FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – $15.6 million has been awarded to the Fresno Police Department as part of the $24 million dollar grant given to several Fresno County law enforcement agencies to combat auto and retail theft, the Fresno Police Department announced.

On Sept. 12, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the law enforcement agencies awarded funding from a competitive grant through the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) for local law enforcement agencies specifically targeting organized retail theft and auto theft.

According to the Fresno Police Department, their share of the grant is approximately $15.6 million dollars. The grant would fund the following:

25 Sworn positions

2 Police Support Services Technicians

Vehicles

Office and operational equipment

Public Awareness campaign material

Close to $24 million is the total of the grant awarded to the Fresno Police Department, Clovis Police Department, Fresno County Probation Department, and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to establish the Fresno Metropolitan Area Organized Theft Task Force.

The main goals for the BSCC Organized Retail Theft grant in Fresno County are to reduce retail theft by 15% each year, reduce auto and catalytic converter thefts by 15% each year, and engage and encourage area retailer’s participation in the Merchant Shoplift Program.

The funding is slated to be dispersed on Oct. 1.