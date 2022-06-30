FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Less than a week after the Planet Vegan food truck went up in flames in huge explosion, Fresno’s food truck scene is trying to give back to the brother-owned business.

“We’re speechless, honestly,” Planet Vegan co-owner Michael McElroy said. He wasn’t inside the food truck at the time of the explosion- but his brother and co-owner was. He is suffering burns to over 35 percent of his body, and the truck is destroyed.

“I wasn’t ever really worried about the truck, I was worried about my brother,” he added.

Fresno Street Eats’ President Mike Oz says while insurance will cover them getting a new truck, and they have a GoFundMe for medical expenses- this fundraiser will help them stay afloat while they’re out of work.

“This is not to like bring their business back, this is to help them as human beings while all this gets figured out. How do you live while you have no means to go out there and make a living,” Oz said.

Over 30 food trucks, each their own small business trying to get by, all helped collect money Thursday night for Planet Vegan. Hans Hhumada from La Jacka Mobile says, as another vegan food truck in Fresno, they had to help.

“When we heard the news, we were really sad about it. No one should have that problem you know, so we were down for anything, anything to help,” Hhumada said.

In the meantime, McElory says he’s thankful for everyone who’s helped him and his brother.

“Planet Vegan will be a business for sure once again,” McElroy said.

There will be another fundraiser for Planet Vegan at Full Circle Brewing on Saturday.