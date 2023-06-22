FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest budget in the history of the City of Fresno has been unanimously adopted by the Fresno City Council Thursday, allocating $1.78 billion for fiscal year 2024.

Council President Tyler Maxwell, who serves as the Chair of the Budget Subcommittee, played a critical role during budget negotiations in securing $30 million to fulfill the needs of the entire Fresno City Council.

“As Council President, my goal was to include as many of my Council colleagues’ priorities into this year’s budget as possible,” said Council President Tyler Maxwell.

In a collaborative effort with Mayor Dyer’s administration and council leadership, Maxwell believes he has successfully presented a balanced budget that supports key investments in every single district.

Council President Maxwell says the budget will strengthen Fresno’s public safety, rebuild neighborhood infrastructure, and improve the quality of life of every Fresnan regardless of their zip code.

While not every priority ended up in this year’s budget, this is a budget that every single councilmember can and should be proud of. I am confident that this budget delivers on the promises my council colleagues and I have made to make Fresno a safer, cleaner, and more prosperous city for all. This is a budget that serves the people of Fresno. Fresno City Council President Tyler Maxwell

Listed below are some of the various investments that made it into the budget:

Council Adopted Priorities:

$18.6 Million added to fund additional green spaces, park and community center improvements, road improvements, and beautification

$2.8 Million in added infrastructure improvements for each council district

$2 Million to continue Fresno’s Eviction Protection Program (EPP) protecting tenants from unlawful evictions

$1 Million for a commercial Facade Improvement Program

$500,000 to continue providing free public transit (zero fare) to children ages 0-12, seniors 65+,

Medicare users, and persons with disabilities. College students, active military personnel, and veterans will continue to ride our fixed-route transit at no cost.

$450,000 for the renovation of our historic water tower in Downtown Fresno

$150,000 to fund upgrades at the Armenian Cultural Center

• $128,000 to fund critical protective equipment needs for our firefighters

$100,000 to fund Project Spotlight, which will provide and direct video surveillance to our Fresno Police Department to help combat retail theft

$100,000 to continue the Fresno Neighborhood Watch Program

$50,000 for tenant relocation benefits to tenants having to move out of their homes due to dangerous living conditions

Funding for an LGBTQ+ liaison within the Office of Community Affairs

Public Safety:

12 new police officers to reach our goal of 900 sworn officers

$131,8000 to fund equipment for new sworn officers

8 new vehicles for officers dedicated to the enforcement of illegal street racing

6 new emergency dispatchers and 2 supervisors to reduce 911 response times

4 new firefighters to reach our goal of 375 firefighters

$600,000 for an alternate mental health crisis response program

$500,000 to prepare a Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Action Plan

Construction for a new 911 call center facility

Capital improvements for Fire Station 12 and the Regional Fire Training Center

A dedicated bicycle patrol unit in District 4

Community Investments: